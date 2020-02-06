Treasurer Wooden, CHET launch annual Advance Scholarship with new features

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Higher Education Trust’s (CHET) has announced a new scholarship for high school freshman that focuses on civic engagement.

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Trustee of CHET, launched the annual CHET Advance Scholarship this year with several new features.

The Advanced scholarship was created to help Connecticut families save and pay for the rising coast of college education. Since the scholarship was established in 2013, $3 million has been given away to students from the sixth grade to seniors in high school.

This year the program will only focus on high school freshman.

“CHET is dedicated to helping Connecticut families find ways to afford college. By offering a scholarship program to our youngest high schoolers across the state, we’re allowing account contributions more time to grow so by the time students start to draw on these accounts, compounding interest has had a chance to do its job.” – CT State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

This year’s new feature requires that students interview a community, civic, or government leader and complete a number of questions as a part of their application.

“Studies have shown that civic engagement is good for young people. It helps build important learning skills and problem-solving techniques yet also creates connections and forms self-esteem; all of which are essential abilities needed to succeed in today’s world.” – CT State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

According to CHET, 160 students this year will be eligible for up to a $2,023 (Class of 2023) initial account contribution with a match of $500 if they save an additional $500 in a CHET account by December of their senior year of high school.

CHET funds can be applied to a student’s tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for courses at accredited, non-profit post-secondary educational institutions, including vocational and technical schools.

Additionally, there is a new, non-merit-based category in which students can enter.

Another new feature is that the application period for the Advanced scholarship has changed from the fall to the winter/spring semester.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. For additional information, official rules and an application, visit the CHET Advance Scholarship website, www.chetadvance.com.