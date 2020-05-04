Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away 1M smoothies. Here’s how to get yours.

(CNN) – One million Americans will get the chance for a dose of liquid sunshine, thanks to a smoothie chain’s giveaway.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe says it wants to give its guests a “refreshing, momentary escape” during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Once it hits the goal of giving away one million smoothies, the company plans to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Last month, the chain delivered nearly 200,000 free smoothies to first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

For more information on the free smoothies, head to freesmoothies.com.

Click here to find the nearest Tropical Smoothies location near you!