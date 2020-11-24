‘Trouble in Toyland’: U.S. Public Interest Research Group releases 2020 toy safety report

(WTNH) — The United States Public Interest Research Group (PRIG) has released its 2020 “Trouble in Toyland” Toy Safety Report.

With Christmas Day just a month away, the group is warning consumers of the toys that can cause physical harm or can be mistakenly intended for young children.

Some recalled toys highlighted in the report include a Barbie Dream Camper, which could continue moving after the driver takes their foot off the pedal, a plastic grocery cart that could break into sharp pieces, and an Aflac duck plush with buttons that contain a dangerous amount of lead. The report shows that those toys are being sold on eBay without warnings about its recall.

Apps for smartphones and tablets also made the report; one game called Coin Master is rated for people 13 and older, and features a slot machine that encourages players to buy more spins when they run out. For games like these, parents are advised to withhold credit card access on their phone from their kids. This will prevent the child from making any unapproved app purchases.

Choking is a big concern when choosing the right toy. Many of these toys on the safety report pose a great choking threat. Those toys include and are not limited to tiny magnets, flocked animal figures, and any toy containing small parts.

There are also toys mentioned in the report that make sounds at over 80 decibels, which the World Health Organization says is too loud and could potentially cause hearing damage in children.

The Connecticut affiliate of PIRG, along with experts from Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center, Dr. Steven Rogers, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, will be discussing the survey’s findings on Tuesday morning via Zoom.

To view the full Trouble in Toyland 2020 report, click here.