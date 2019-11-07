U.S. Postal Service releases ship-by dates for holidays

(WTNH) — Even though it’s just the first week of November, it’s time to start thinking about getting your holiday gifts in the mail.

If you want your presents to make it to your loved one by Christmas the U.S. Postal Service says their deadline for first-class mail and packages is December 20th.

The deadline for priority mail is December 21st. For procrastinators, the priority mail express is December 23rd, but that is going to cost you a lot!

If you wanted to get a package overseas in time for Christmas, that deadline has already passed.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.