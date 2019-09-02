Walmart to offer gift card for car seat recycling; Target offering discounts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Target and Walmart are holding events in September to help keep car seats out of landfills.

In connection with National Baby Safety Month in September, car seat trade-ins are being held at both retailers.

Walmart will host its first-ever car seat recycling event Sept. 16-30. Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk at any participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card that can be used in-store and online to buy baby items.

Local stores participating include:

Cortland Supercenter – 2016 Millennium Blvd, Cortland, Ohio

Youngstown Supercenter – 200 Goldie Rd, Youngstown, Ohio –

Hermitage Supercenter1275 N Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, Pa.

Austintown Supercenter – 6001 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, Ohio

Middlefield Supercenter – 15050 S Springdale Ave., Middlefield, Ohio

Greenville Supercenter – 45 Williamson Rd., Greenville, Pa.

Poland Supercenter – 1300 Doral Dr., Poland, Ohio

Chardon Supercenter – 223 Meadowlands Dr., Chardon, Ohio

New Castle Supercenter – 2501 W. State St., New Castle, Pa.

Ravenna Supercenter – 2600 State Route 59, Ravenna, Ohio

Meadville Supercenter – 16086 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, Pa.

Salem Supercenter – 2875 E. State St., Salem, Ohio

Walmart’s $30 gift card offer with car seat trade is valid September 16, 2019 through September 30, 2019 at participating Walmart retail store locations. Not available at all Walmart Neighborhood Market locations. Limit of 2 gift cards per household. Booster seats not eligible for trade-in.

Target’s trade-in event runs from September 3-13. When you bring your car seat to guest services, customers will receive a 20 percent coupon off a new car seat. The coupon is valid through September 14, 2019.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

All car seats recycled at Walmart will be recycled through TerraCycle.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.