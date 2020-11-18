What to look out for to avoid scams while doing your online holiday shopping

(WTNH) — Tis the season to look out for online purchase scams!

Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shoppers to limit, or skip store visits altogether in favor of online shopping. It comes with a caution: “Scammers have really crafted the art of mimicking these big box sites. Making them look almost completely identical to the real sites”. Luke Frey of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau warns.

In the first 10 days of the holiday shopping season, according to Adobe Analytics, U.S. consumers spent almost $22 billion online. A 21% year-over-year jump.

“Online purchase scams usually go up during the holidays anyway,” Frey said. “This year especially, around 90% of people are going to be doing at least some of their holiday shopping online. So you really have to be careful about scams out there.”

How can you protect yourself? For one, Frey said do some research before you buy.

“You have to be sure you trust that site. Do a quick google search. Do a quick BBB search, and see if anybody else has shopped on that site or had an issue. Since, if people have been scammed off of a site, people will most likely go online to talk about it.”

He also suggests you shouldn’t shop on price alone. Make sure it’s a site you trust. Also, it’s important that you know which credit cards to use.

“You should always use a credit card when shopping online, not a debit card. That way, if it ends up being a fraudulent purchase, you can tell your credit card company. Usually, you can try to get that back.”

There are other safeguards.

“URL is actually a big one,” Frey said. “Check that URL for two things. One, ‘htpps’; if you’re entering your credit card, make sure it has that added security and has the ‘s’ in the URL. And make sure it’s the URL of the site that you think you’re on. If you think you’re shopping on Target.com, make sure that URL is www.target.com, not Targetdeals2020.com

Another place where you may find a lot of ads is social media. If you find an unbelievable price, and too-good-to-be-true. Frey says, it probably is.