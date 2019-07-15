Your cheat sheet for Amazon Prime Day

(ABC News) — You can call it Christmas in July.

Amazon Prime Day begins on Monday, so what should you know before you hit the “Buy” button? This is your cheat sheet. When does it start? How long does it last? What kind of discounts are we talking? Keep reading for some sneaky tricks and tips too!

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off Monday at midnight Pacific time, 3 a.m. Eastern. Am I saying you should stay up? Probably not, and that’s because it runs for 48 hours.

Now it’s available only to prime members, but your first insider tip is that you can sign up for a free 30 day membership right now at no cost. Just remember to cancel it after Prime Day or you’ll be charged the $119 dollars for the year long membership.

But if you need something right now or for back to school-he discounts can be worthwhile. So our second tip is all the Amazon electronics get a price cut on Prime Day, sometimes as much as 40% off. So if you are in the market for a Kindle tablet, a streaming media stick, or maybe an Alexa, jump on it.

When discounts go live, it’s random. Most of the deals come as lightning deals, so Amazon is pushing you to download their app and check in regularly to see what’s new. But final tip is all of this price dropping on Amazon triggers other stores to discount heavily too. Be sure to price compare on other sites to make sure that the price you’re seeing on Amazon is really the best available.

