Convicted felon accused of running cocaine factory out of Hartford apartment

by: Kaylee Merchak

Jonathan Contrera (Credit: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested in a narcotics investigation.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined that the selling of illegal narcotics was happening at an apartment on Sherbrooke Avenue.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Street Crime Unit were serving a search warrant on the address and on 26-year-old Jonathan Contrera.

During their search, officials found a stolen firearm, more than 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone films, and about $1,800.

Contrera, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and sale of narcotics.

He was booked under a $600,000 bond.

