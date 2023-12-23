WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested after shooting at an officer during a domestic violence incident.

Last night at 8:18 p.m., officers from the Waterbury Police Department responded to a residence at 41 Albion St. after receiving a “report of a 911 hang-up.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard a loud argument between a male and female and determined that it was an active physical domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

When officers were attempting to enter the residence, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jermale Foster, began obstructing them from gaining access inside, said police.

Once inside the residence a physical altercation ensued and Foster brandished a 40-caliber firearm, shot one round towards an officer, and attempted to flee the scene. Police say the firearm had “an illegal high-capacity magazine that was able to hold 14 rounds of ammunition.”

The gunshot missed the officer and hit a wall.

After multiple attempts, officers were able to safely disarm Foster and found him in possession of an additional .380 caliber firearm and 4.9 grams of cocaine that was prepared for street-level sale. A second illegal high-capacity magazine was also found at the scene.

Officers and Foster were treated for minor injuries from the physical altercation. The victim in this domestic incident was a 30-year-old woman who also sustained minor injuries.

After being taken into custody, it was revealed that Foster has been a convicted felon since 2017 for carrying a pistol without a permit.

His charges are: interfering with a 911 call, assault in third degree, threatening in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, altering or removing identification marks to a firearm, illegal transfer-sale-delivery of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful discharge, interfering with police, criminal attempt at assault in first degree, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and assault on a police officer.

Foster is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is pending court arraignment on Tuesday.

Chief Fernando Spagnolo of the Waterbury Police Department shared a statement regarding this arrest.

“It is important to acknowledge the dangers that communities face when convicted felons such as Foster are released into the streets and continue to demonstrate a reckless disregard for the law and the safety of the public. The challenges that WPD officers face in these intense situations are significant and demand their ability to make quick, informed decisions. I want to commend the heroic actions of our officers who acted swiftly to safely disarm the suspect, ultimately protecting themselves and everyone involved in this dangerous incident.”