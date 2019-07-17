Cooling Centers across Connecticut

(WTNH)–As the temperatures start to rise this week, towns and cities across Connecticut are trying to help you keep cool.

Click the links below to see that city’s list of cooling centers and services:

Hartford County: Bloomfield and Simsbury

New Haven County: New Haven-Excessive Heat Alert issued, High Heat Protocol activated, effective at noon Wednesday, July 17.

New London County: New London

Litchfield County: Torrington

