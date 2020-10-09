Corbin Advisors of Farmington expands during pandemic

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At a time when businesses are struggling during this pandemic, one Farmington company has expanded into brand new office space.

“You know I think the secret is I’m a very positive person,” says founder and CEO Rebecca Corbin, who started Corbin Advisors in 2007 when she was the only employee.

Now a leading research and advisory firm that works with CEOs and CFOs of publicly-traded companies on their market strategies, Corbin has close to 30 employees.

Corbin Advisors just moved into a new space at The Exchange in Farmington which is five times larger than the company’s previous location.

Corbin says they identified the threat of the pandemic back in January and switched gears quickly to help their clients successfully navigate it.

She has some advice for other businesses that may be struggling.

“Number one is management. And management, when you look at the characteristics, is all about credibility, transparency, openness, empathy. And really being a leader that embraces those types of characteristics,” Corbin tells News 8.

Her advice continues, “Number two is having a very strong strategy. Looking out three years and understanding what the landscape is. Developing a strategy to be able to execute that.”

Corbin also says businesses need to identify their competitive advantages and engage their customers.

Her advisory business has doubled during the pandemic.