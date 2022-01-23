Cornhole tournament raises $4,500 for homeless veterans

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Home for the Braves hosted a cornhole tournament on Saturday night, raising around $4,500 for homeless veterans.

Home for the Braves is a non-profit dedicated to providing housing and services for veterans who are facing homelessness.

The organization hosted a cornhole tournament this Saturday. Teams of two registered for $100 and competed for prizes. Players could choose to compete in either a social or competitive bracket. The non-profit also hosted a raffle.

All proceeds raised in this event went directly to Home for the Braves.