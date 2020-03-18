Coronavirus: Disney World to donate excess food during closure

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — After temporary closing Sunday due to the coronavirus, Walt Disney World announced it would donate its excess food to a Central Florida food bank.

To help other Central Floridians in need during this time, Walt Disney World Resort will donate excess food inventory like fresh salads, greens and expertly cooked hot items to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, as part of the ongoing Disney Harvest program, a post on the Disney Parks Blog said.

Launched in 1991, Disney Harvest collects excess and unserved food from locations throughout Walt Disney World, delivering it to feeding programs across Central Florida.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need.” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland in California is also donating excess food to a local food bank.