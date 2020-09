MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- It's unusual for grand openings to be happening during this pandemic, but that's exactly what had people smiling behind their face masks Friday in Meriden.

"This is an exiting moment for the city of Meriden," said Mayor Kevin Scarpati. "I think maybe this is a turning point for us to say you know what? Businesses are looking to expand. Businesses are looking to open."