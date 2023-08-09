HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A corrections officer was arrested for sending a suspicious email to Attorney General William Tong and the warden of the Macdougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

Tweh Torbor, 55, admitted to sending the email and was arrested in Hartford on Sunday, according to police.

He was charged with second degree harassment and was released on $5,000 bond. He will appear in Hartford court on Friday.

The Office of the Attorney General had no comment in response to the incident.