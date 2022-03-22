NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The State Pier in New London looks a lot different than it did last year. There are about seven acres being filled in between the two original piers.

It’s all being done to position the port for the offshore wind industry.

The cost estimated have gone up over the years and there has also been some controversy regarding the Connecticut Port Authority, which is spearheading the project. They say now they are on track to make it happen.

“For decades, we have known that we have had to upgrade this antiquated facility from the two-finger piers to a larger port and to bring the heavy-lift capacity and the upland storage to compete with other facilities and to attract a broad range of cargo,” said David Kooris, CT Port Authority.

The initial cost estimated a few years ago was $93 million. That continued to rise to $235 million last year, and on Tuesday an additional $6.8 million was added because of a recent delay and a lawsuit filed by a salt company kicked off the pier.

The cost increases may continue because right they, officials say they are at two out of three steps, so there could be more.