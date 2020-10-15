Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some Cottonelle wipes have been recalled due to the detection of a bacterial contamination.

Kimberly-Clark announced a recall on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. The company said the recalled wipes were manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020. The wipes were then sold throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

The company said the bacteria, called Pluralibacter gergoviae, can cause infections in those with weakened immune systems.

According to the company’s website, “the affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection.”

The company says anyone experiencing a health-related issue should stop using the wipes and seek immediate medical advice.

Customers can check whether they’ve purchased the recalled product by looking for the specific lot numbers on the bottom of the package and checking them online. Customers can also call (800) 414-0165.