(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses.

According to CBP, this is the third time in 10 days that officers have seized shipments of counterfeit licenses. In a total of two weeks, officers seized a total of 7,789 counterfeit driver’s licenses.

The licenses seized were for several states, including Connecticut. The other states included California, Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan.

“These significant seizures are just a small aperture of the great work our CBP officers perform daily,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “CBP officers are the front-line of stopping these nefarious shipments from reaching their intended destination. I am proud of our officers and their vigilance. We remain committed to the security of our nation.”

Most of the licenses were for college-age students, and some licenses would share the same picture but have a different name, according to officials.