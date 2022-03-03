(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#8. Fairfield County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (616 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,011 (198,201 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (2,637 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#7. Litchfield County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (123 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,322 (31,238 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (443 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#6. New Haven County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (610 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,241 (190,110 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (2,731 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#5. Tolland County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (108 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,354 (20,127 total cases)

— 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (260 total deaths)

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#4. Windham County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (88 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,730 (25,377 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (290 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#3. Hartford County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (720 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,581 (174,606 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (3,014 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#2. New London County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (292 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,200 (53,571 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (625 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut

#1. Middlesex County, CT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (196 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,845 (27,363 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (467 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut