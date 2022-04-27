(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#8. Hartford County

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.7% shorter than state average

— 14.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (3.2%), worked from home (4.6%)

#7. New London County

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.9% shorter than state average

— 14.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (3%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (5.3%)

#6. New Haven County

– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes

— #1,146 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.1% shorter than state average

— 7.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (3.8%), worked from home (4.7%)

#5. Tolland County

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes

— #992 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.1% shorter than state average

— 4.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (4.2%), public transportation (1.9%), worked from home (6.6%)

#4. Windham County

– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes

— #954 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% shorter than state average

— 4.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (8%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.8%)

#3. Middlesex County

– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes

— #954 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% shorter than state average

— 4.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (6.5%), walked (3%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (6%)

#2. Litchfield County

– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes

— #606 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.9% longer than state average

— 4.0% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (6%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (5.6%)

#1. Fairfield County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.7% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (10.1%), worked from home (6%)