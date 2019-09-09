Couple from Connecticut travel to Bahamas to help with relief efforts after Dorian destruction

BAHAMAS (WTNH) — A Connecticut couple are in the Bahamas to help with relief and evacuation efforts after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

Jeff McKee of Southbury and his girlfriend joined a group of individual volunteers who decided to come together to help in Abaco after Dorian hit.

Over the weekend, they worked with the Marine Division of the relief effort from Nassau, Bahamas, to bring supplies to residents stranded on the islands, and relocate those wishing to evacuate.

The Marine Unit of the relief efforts from Nassau, Bahamas brings supplies to residents on the island of Abaco after cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated the island. Photo: Jeff McGee

Supplies being loaded into boats for delivery to Abaco Island – Photo: Jeff McGee

Supplies being ferried to residents on Abaco Island – Photo: Jeff McGee

Supplies and residents ready for evacuation on Abaco Island after Hurricane Dorian – Photo: Jeff McGee

According to Jeff McKee, the evacuation efforts from Abaco involve almost 30, privately-owned vessels that were donated and captained to the island.

McKee, who is a paramedic, says that the boats going into Abaco bring supplies like water, food and personal care items. The boats going out carry residents to a medical evaluation check point and then send them to Nassau, Bahamas, for rehousing.

Privately-owned boats are being used to evacuate residents of Abaco after the island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: Jeff McGee

Residents of Abaco Island are relocated after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island – Photo: Jeff McGee

McKee, his girlfriend and the Marine Unit were in Abaco Friday evacuating locals.