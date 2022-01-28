Couples to say ‘I Do’ on several February palindrome days in Las Vegas

Katie Hollingshead, center, and husband Pat Severance, center right, prepare to have wedding photos taken after their wedding ceremony in the rain at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Planning a wedding in February? It is scheduled to be one of the busiest wedding months of 2022 for Las Vegas.

So, what is a palindrome? Well, that’s when you get the same word, phrase, or set of numbers whether you read it forward or backward.

Both locally and worldwide, many couples are planning their weddings and vow renewals on a few key dates, including 2/2/22, 2/14/22 and 2/22/22.

Las Vegas wedding ceremonies have always proven popular on palindrome dates. For example, nearly 1,600 couples were married on 10/10/2020 and 7/7/07 4,492 couples were married.

“Couples don’t just come from all over the United States to get married in Las Vegas. They come from every corner of the globe,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.

After a slow nuptials season in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas wedding industry was again booming in 2021, the Clark County Clerk said.

In 2021, more than 77,000 marriages were filed in Clark County. In 2019, only 73,143 were reported, and just 56,331 in 2020, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.

Las Vegas is the official wedding capital of the world.

“As the Wedding Capital of the World, it is important that we show residents and visitors what they need to do to get married here and the many options Las Vegas provides when choosing the right spot for a ceremony,” Goya said.

Nearly 19% of the marriage licenses issued are to local residents, while the other 81% were visitors in 2021.

In 2020, nearly 24% of locals were married. Meantime, in 2019 almost 21% were Nevadans.

Kristin de Cuba, right, kisses her new husband Dieter de Cuba after their wedding, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. “We’re trying to adapt with everything going on,” said Dieter de Cuba after the two had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Michael Ramirez, left, and Andrea Ramirez walk on the sidewalk after their wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Owner Charolette Richards, left, watches as Elvis impersonator Michael Conti waits before performing a wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LaTahja Frazier, left, and Laborskie Frazier pose for their wedding photographer after getting married at The Little Neon Chapel, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Michael Ramirez, left, and Andrea Ramirez kiss at their wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The couple were planning a much larger wedding in San Diego but were forced to change to a small ceremony with their children in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, center, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. After years billing itself as the “Wedding Capital of the World,” Las Vegas is fighting a steep decline in the number of marriage licenses issued. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Katie Hollingshead, center, and husband Pat Severance, center right, prepare to have wedding photos taken after their wedding ceremony in the rain at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

According to the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas represents about 5% of all the yearly weddings in the entire United States.

The wedding industry accounts for nearly 4% of all visitors to Clark County, including couples and guests.

Goya said that wedding tourism generates nearly $2.5 billion in economic activity, including lodging, entertainment, dining, and other non-gaming activities.