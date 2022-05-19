SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Shelton has been identified by his attorney on Thursday.

Attorney Jake Donovan said 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford turned himself into police early Wednesday morning. Valle is charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the deaths of 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton.

Valle, a St. Joseph’s High School student, was arraigned in New Haven juvenile court on Wednesday, but is now being charged as an adult and was transferred to adult court in Derby, where he faced a judge on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, officers responded to a house party on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton on Saturday night where police found over 50 teens at a house party. Officers located four separate victims on the front lawn of the home.

The warrant said multiple witnesses reported that three tor four people who were not invited to the party arrived and got out of a Honda SUV. The witnesses told police the people in the Honda were from St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull.

The court documents said that when the people got out of the car, a physical altercation ensued on the front law. During the altercation, at least one suspect had a knife.

That’s when police said McGrath and three other victims were stabbed. McGrath was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other victims were treated for stab wounds.

Witnesses told police that Valle started a fight and witnessed reported seeing Valle with a knife that was described as a switch blade.

The court documents stated that autopsy results revealed that McGrath was stabbed in the chest. His caused of death was ruled “stab wound to the torso” and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Valle is being held on a $2 million bind. He will be in Milford court on June 7.