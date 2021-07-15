Court documents reveal new details in investigation of Hartford grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while cooking dinner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – New details are emerging about a beloved mother, grandmother, and neighbor who was killed by a stray bullet in Hartford.

Sylvia Cordova, known as Pebbles, was killed while she was cooking in her home on Sisson Avenue on June 9.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Omar Reyes in connection to the shooting Cordova and was arraigned on Wednesday.

He was captured in Puerto Rico and according to court papers, the shooting started over a dirt bike, which was stolen from one of Reyes’ friends.

“The witness reported the ‘Menor’ and ‘Diego” then stole his Yamaha dirt bike,” the court documents said.

RELATED: ‘Heartbreaking’: Woman killed in drive-by shooting while cooking dinner in Hartford home, PD investigating as homicide

Witnesses told police Reyes was driving a scooter with his friend on the back, armed with an AK-47. They went to the home were Cordova lived to confront the men who allegedly stole the dirt bike.

After an argument, the witness told police that Reyes drove away as his friend shot at the house. That is when police say Cordova was struck.

“…Omar and the passenger were shooting into the house while driving away,” court documents reported.

“It’s been surreal. Some days we wake up and we stare at the nightmare. You know like this was unexpected, we still can’t believe this is happening,” said Tai Hernandez, Cordova’s daughter.

The second suspect, believed to be Edwin Roman, who is believed to be the shooter on the back of the scooter, is still at large.

Cordova’s family has been outspoken about their tragic loss and their mission now to make sure Roman is also caught.

“I want justice and justice for us will be fully served once Mr. Roman is caught,” Hernandez said. “We want this to be known publicly and we will not rest until justice is served.”

Reyes was ordered to be held on $1 million bond while in court on Wednesday.

Poloce say at this point, Roman could be almost anywhere.

Anyone with information about Roman’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police.