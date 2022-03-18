MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) – The warrant has been released in the investigation into a woman abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Marlborough in September.

One of the suspects was in court today as the new details were released.

The court documents show the two suspects picked the victim because of her race and threatened to kill her ten times. Documents then say she went on a spending spree with the victim’s money.

Court documents revealed that when the victim asked the suspects why they were doing this to her, they said, “Because you’re white and my mother is very ill.”

Through surveillance video from the night of the attack, social media, and credit card charges, police were able to pin down the suspects. Then, the suspect’s search history on his phone started to build their case.

According to court documents, the suspect, Kenneth Gordon, was looking up articles related to the kidnapping, kidnapping charges, “abduction sentencing guidelines,” and “kidnapping sentencing guidelines.”

Kenneth Gordon Photo: Connecticut State Police

Gordon was in court on Friday and was scheduled to appear in court again in May.