COVID-19 case closes East Hartford HS for in-person classes Monday and Tuesday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford High School is closed for in-person classes Monday and Tuesday due to a student testing positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the Superintendent Friday.

Here are some details from that letter from the office of Superintendent Nathan Quesnel:

At this point, the district has made the decision to close East Hartford High School for two days: Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Continuity of Education: On these two days, East Hartford High School will resume online learning. On Monday, September 14, students will log into Google Classroom to obtain the Google Meet link from each of their teacher's banners. Students will follow the A-Day schedule on Monday, September 14, and on Tuesday, September 15th, students will follow the B-Day schedule. Both days are scheduled half-days. There will be no athletic practices or after school activities held on these days, and the building will be closed to all students, staff, and visitors. Contact Tracing: Working collaboratively, the local Department of Public Health will be engaging in reaching out to all identified contacts of the individual who tested positive.

Deep Cleaning: During this period, the Facilities staff will engage in deep cleaning/disinfecting the entire school with a special emphasis on areas that the individual testing positive is known to have accessed. If additional time is needed for contact tracing or cleaning, EHPS will extend the closure basis on a daily/multi-day basis. Reopening School: At this time, the district will reopen East Hartford High School on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

East Hartford is one of many districts around the state dealing with closures or adjustments based on students of staff testing positive for COVID-19 as the second full week of school kicks off Monday.