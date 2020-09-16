COVID-19 case closes Trumbull middle school for in-person classes through Sept. 30 due to lack of substitute teachers

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Trumbull School District confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Hillcrest Middle School in a letter to families and staff Tuesday.

The letter announced that after completing contact tracing it’s been determined that the school will need to be closed for in-person learning through September 30. The district made it clear that the two-week closure is not for cleaning or due to the building being unsafe. The letter also explains it could be shortened:

The closing is necessary because we do not have enough combined substitutes to cover staff who are now required to quarantine in the Hillcrest case and the second case discussed below. To be clear, there would be well over 10 classrooms without proper supervision at Hillcrest if we tried to remain open. If the district is able to secure significantly more subs, then we will be able to reopen earlier. To reiterate, the building is safe and clean; we just have too many staff who are now required to quarantine at home to provide adequate supervision. Letter from Trumbull Public Schools

According to the letter, Hillcrest Middle School food services will continue with curb-side breakfast and lunch pickup at the school from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In that same letter sent Wednesday, the district confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Trumbull High School as well. The letter did not specify if the infected individual is a student or staff member, but it did say that the person was on school premises while potentially contagious and did have direct exposure with other members of our community.

However, based on recommendations from the Trumbull Nursing Department and Trumbull Health Department, the district has determined that Trumbull High School will remain open for in-person classes.

If no additional cases are identified, the district anticipates that the high school will remain open.