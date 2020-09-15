COVID-19 case confirmed at Colchester Elementary School; school remains open

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that a member of the Colchester Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement posted on the district’s website says that the person is currently isolating, but they did not confirm if it is a student, teacher or staff member. The statement went on to say:

As soon as the District was made aware of this confirmed diagnosis, CPS notified the Chatham Health District (CHD) to assess the risk of transmission. Based on the guidance provided by the CHD, the district is taking steps to keep our community safe. We have reached out to those who came into contact with the individual who tested positive. We will operate within the statutory requirements around the confidentiality of the individual. The District will remain open and students will continue to be taught in cohorts. Statement on Colchester Public Schools website

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the school’s site says that anyone who was in direct contact with the infected person has already been notified.