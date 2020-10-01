COVID-19 outbreak at Harrington Court nursing home in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harrington Court nursing home in Colchester is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff, News 8 has learned from the Chatham Health District.

Out of 84 residents at the home, 32 have tested positive. Eight staff members have tested positive as well, for a total of 40 cases at the site. 11 of the positive patients have been moved to a sister facility owned by the same company – Genesis Healthcare.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is on-site assisting with infection prevention, cohorting, testing, and other mitigation efforts.

There are no reported fatalities at Harrington Court, and the home is still in the containment phase at the moment.