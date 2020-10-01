COVID-19 outbreak at Harrington Court nursing home in Colchester

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harrington Court nursing home in Colchester is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff, News 8 has learned from the Chatham Health District.

Out of 84 residents at the home, 32 have tested positive. Eight staff members have tested positive as well, for a total of 40 cases at the site. 11 of the positive patients have been moved to a sister facility owned by the same company – Genesis Healthcare.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is on-site assisting with infection prevention, cohorting, testing, and other mitigation efforts.

There are no reported fatalities at Harrington Court, and the home is still in the containment phase at the moment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Some Montville residents call for mayor to resign over Christmas tree controversy

News /

UConn Board of Trustees chooses to rename Avery Point Marine Sciences dept. after Gov. Weicker

News /

Health officials issue warning to New London schools after jump in COVID cases

News /

Political lawn signs damaged, stolen in East Lyme

News /

Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Wilson Elementary and Wilby HS in Waterbury and Jack Jackter Intermediate in Colchester

News /

2020 Mystic Irish Parade canceled

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss