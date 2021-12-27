COVID-19 testing site moved to a different location in Waterford after long lines last week

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police announced that the weekly COVID-19 testing site in town has been moved to a different location to increased demand.

The testing site has been moved away from the town library to Waterford High School on Rope Ferry Road.

The testing site will be open Wednesday, December 29 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. People going to get tested must enter from Miner Lane to the rear entrance of the school. Those entering the high school from Rope Ferry Road will not be able to get to the testing area.

The testing site was moved due to the long lines last week. Since there is no school this week, that is the reason it was moved to the high school.

There is no word if the testing site will be moved to a different location once school is back in session.