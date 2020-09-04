COVID-19 warning issued by city of Stamford Dept of Public Health

by: WTNH Staff

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Stamford Department of Public Health issued a warning Friday that a COVID-19 early warning wastewater system detected a possible increase in cases of the virus in the city.

That system is operated as a collaboration between Yale University and the State Department of Public Health (DPH).

Stamford mayor David Martin reminded residents that COVID-19 is still a problem.

“COVID-19 is still a Public Health Emergency,” stated Mayor Martin. “It is everyone’s responsibility to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s time for residents to be more vigilant and increase compliance with all health and safety protocols.”

The city’s Department of Public Health reiterated that COVID-19 precautions are especially important during the holiday weekend with more outdoor activities.

