COVID challenges lead to cancellation of Radio City Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A holiday tradition in New York City has been forced to shut down due to increasing challenges from the pandemic.

The Rockettes announced Wednesday they would be unable to continue the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks,” the statement said.

All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

The Rockettes said they look forward to welcoming fans back in 2022.