WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of New Britain Avenue in West Hartford is closed on Monday morning due to a crash.

West Hartford police said a car hit a pole in the area of 939 New Britain Avenue just before 5 a.m.

A few lanes of the road are closed while Eversource crews work to repair the pole.

No additional information was released at this time.

