NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 15 in New Haven around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Route 15 is closed between Exits 59 and 60 in New Haven following a three vehicle crash in the area of Exit 59, according to state police.

Route 15 Northbound is closed for investigation.

Anyone travelling in the area is asked to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

