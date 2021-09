Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 5 in Berlin Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 5 near the Route 9 ramps just before 11 a.m.

The fire department said injuries have been reported but did not provide any details.

Route 5 south in the area is closed.

News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.