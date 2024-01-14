EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car and tractor-trailer collision on I-95 southbound in East Haven has shut down the highway and caused serious injuries, according to state police.

This morning at 7:22 a.m., Troop G responded to I-95 in East Haven for reports of a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle collision.

Emergency medical services and local fire departments are currently on the scene. Police say I-95 southbound is shut down between exits 54 and 52. Officials are unable to determine when the highway will reopen and are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

State Police’s Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad is investigating this accident.

