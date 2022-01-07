Eastern Conn. cleaning up after winter wallop

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Several inches of snow fell along the Eastern Connecticut shoreline Friday and even more fell farther north.

Northbound of I-95 between exits 90 and 91, across from the Olde Mistick Village in Mystic, was shut down Friday morning after a dump truck tractor-trailer crash. The trailer part was on its side, blocking traffic. According to state police, the trailer was empty when it flipped over on its side.

Fortunately, it did not land on a car because even though it is empty, it is extremely heavy and could possibly crush a vehicle.

The winter storm also kept kids home from school, some people home from work, and a lot of people busy who had to clean this snow up. Some of them were plow drivers, working throughout the night. They told News 8 they face some pretty big challenges.

“In every snowplow business, there are always some losses with some hoses and flat tires, and actually one of our machines caught on fire not less than 20 minutes ago,” Tony Portunato of Nelts Inc. said.

This is a prime example of why if you don’t have to be out on slippery roads, don’t be. Even if you think you have control of your car, a dump truck tractor-trailer might not, and you do not want to be next to that trailer if it flips over.

Lanes between exits 90 and 91 on I-95 have since reopened.

