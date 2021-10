TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are being evaluated after a crash involving two vehicles and a school bus Tuesday.

According to the town’s emergency alert system Twitter, the crash happened on Merrow Road.

No injuries were reported on the school bus.

MVA ALERT: Units are being dispatched to the 200 block of Merrow Rd for an MVA. pic.twitter.com/mG3mSyT0Zt — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 26, 2021

Merrow Road is down to one lane.