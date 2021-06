WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash on South Main Street Wednesday morning left one dead, according to Waterbury police.

Police received a report of a motorcycle crash where the driver was ejected from their bike onto the road around 12:14 a.m.

Police say the driver was speeding and crashed into a car pulling a u-turn.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen from Danbury.