92-year-old man dies after crash on Route 44 in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 44 and Pumpkin Hill Road Sunday afternoon.

State troopers were dispatched to a three-car crash at this location around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the two of the vehicles were traveling west on Route 44 while the third was traveling east. Police said the driver of the first car traveling west slowed for a vehicle that was turning left, and the driver of the car behind it tried to brake but swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid colliding with westbound traffic, striking the vehicle traveling east head-on.

The driver of the vehicle hit head-on, who police identified as Gerard Cinqmars, 92, of Dayville, was taken to Windham Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Trooper Hayes #1101 at Troop C at (860) 896-3200.