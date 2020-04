NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is dead after a crash on Route 15 in North Haven.

Jose Olivo-Figueroa, 22, of Bridgeport, was killed Saturday night in a crash. Police say he was driving southbound between exit 64-63 when he lost control and crashed into some trees.

He died at the hospital. His passenger is expected to survive.