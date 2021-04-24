Clinton police investigating vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Rt. 81; LIFE STAR responds

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Clinton Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Killingworth Turnpike (Route 81) and Glenwood Road, according to police.

The motorcylce operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR.

There were no other reported injuries.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton police at (860) 669-0451.

