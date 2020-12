WOLCOTT, Conn, (WTNH) — Wolcott police are investigating a ‘very serious’ two-vehicle crash on County Road Wednesday morning.

The roadway is now closed for investigation.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as Todd Road, Woodtick Road, or through Bristol.

No word on the extent of any injuries. It is not known when the roadway will open back up.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene will update this story as more information comes in.