Crash involving injuries shuts down part of Route 17 in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 17 is shut down at the intersection of Barbara Lane Friday night following a crash with reported injuries.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to a crash in that area and multiple people were taken to area hospitals. LifeStar was also requested, according to State Police.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

State Police ask anyone traveling in or around that area to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

