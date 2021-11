MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 275 in the area of Eastwood Road is shut down for a crash investigation.

The crash involves serious injuries, according to State Police. The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that the crash involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.

#CTTraffic RT 275 (S Eagleville Rd.) in the area of Eastwood Rd., in Mansfield, is shut down for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 30, 2021

There are no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.