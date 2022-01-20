Bridgeport man dies following crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has died following a crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., state police said a truck was traveling northbound, south of the on-ramp from Route 9 southbound in the center lane. Police said a Nissan Altima was traveling next to it in the right lane.

For an unknown reason, state police said the driver of the Nissan, identified as Terence McNichol, 47, of Bridgeport, lost control of his vehicle and struck the truck on its right side.

The truck then veered to the right, across the ramp/acceleration lane from Route 9 southbound and struck the metal beam guide rail. Both vehicles eventually came to rest on the shoulder, police said.

McNichol was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

