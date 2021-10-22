Crash shuts down part of Lake Hayward Road in Colchester

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash on Lake Hayward Road near the intersection of Parum Road has caused the roadway to shut down Friday afternoon.

State Police was advised of the crash around 1 p.m. Responding officers reported serious injuries.

Lifestar responded to the scene as well as the C.A.R.S. Unit.

State Police said the scene remains active and the roadway is shut down for the investigation. They are asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecticut residents look to get booster shots after CDC expands eligibility

News /

As Sunrise Group Home caregivers strike continues into Day 9, families of residents challenged to care for loved ones

News /

SK Modified race ends in crash, broken fence at Waterford Speedbowl

News /

Crews at Survival Systems USA in Groton train to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station

News /

Stonington superintendent of schools resigns

News /

What's Right With Schools: Waterford High School students earn college credits, gain hands-on experience in marine science course

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss