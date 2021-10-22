Crash shuts down part of Lake Hayward Road in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash on Lake Hayward Road near the intersection of Parum Road has caused the roadway to shut down Friday afternoon.

State Police was advised of the crash around 1 p.m. Responding officers reported serious injuries.

Lifestar responded to the scene as well as the C.A.R.S. Unit.

State Police said the scene remains active and the roadway is shut down for the investigation. They are asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as more information becomes available.