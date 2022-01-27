2 killed in crash on Route 8 north in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a crash that killed two people on Route 8 north in Shelton.

According to state police, a crash was reported on the Route 8 north on-ramp from Exit 12 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was located off the right side of the on-ramp, overturned on its roof after impact with multiple trees. It was identified as a 2002 Honda Accord, according to state police.

Two deceased occupants were found at the scene, state police said. At this time, state police said their identities, along with the owner of the Honda Accord remain unknown.

State police did not identify any witnesses to the crash and believe the crash likely occurred at an unknown time prior to Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Jesudowich of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Squad at (860) 706-5653.

