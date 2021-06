CT DOT is reporting a crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury early Wednesday morning between Exits 10 and 12.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to DOT and State police.

The crash was reported at around 4:15 a.m. The area is now closed.

State police troopers are now on scene conducting an investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.