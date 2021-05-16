East Haven PD investigating serious crash involving motorcycle on Foxon Road

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –East Haven police are investigating a car crash involving a motorcycle that happened Saturday on Foxon Road (Rt. 80).

Police said a motorcycle carrying two occupants was traveling west on Foxon Road when it collided with a 2021 Honda Civic also traveling west.

East Haven firefighters treated the female motorcycle passenger for injuries before being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle operator and the Honda driver were also treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for evaluation; their conditions are not known at this time.

The roadway at the scene was closed overnight for the investigation; the road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Detective Nick Adams at nadams@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3827.