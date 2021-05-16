East Haven PD investigating serious crash involving motorcycle on Foxon Road

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Haven Police_2243

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –East Haven police are investigating a car crash involving a motorcycle that happened Saturday on Foxon Road (Rt. 80).

Police said a motorcycle carrying two occupants was traveling west on Foxon Road when it collided with a 2021 Honda Civic also traveling west.

East Haven firefighters treated the female motorcycle passenger for injuries before being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle operator and the Honda driver were also treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for evaluation; their conditions are not known at this time.

The roadway at the scene was closed overnight for the investigation; the road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Detective Nick Adams at nadams@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3827.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury's Post University vaccination clinic will close on May 26

News /

Actor Michael Jai White and City of New Haven to open new movie studio

News /

Local leaders visit New Haven vaccination clinic to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated

News /

U.S. Marshals make arrest in connection to the homicide of Yale grad student

News /

Lt. Rankins slowly but surely recovering from serious injuries sustained in New Haven fire

News /

Lt. Rankins slowly but surely recovering from serious injuries sustained in New Haven fire

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss